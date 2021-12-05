UAE official gifts Indian child teddy bear after she loses doll

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Keralite family has thanked Dubai Police officials who made their daughter’s ninth birthday trip to Expo 2020 Dubai memorable by gifting her a big teddy bear after she lost her favourite doll on the way.

9-year-old, Jhanvi’s parents Srivalsan and Remya Srivalsan took her to Expo 2020 Dubai on her birthday on November 19 by a Dubai metro. On their way, however, Jhanvi lost her favourite doll.

Jhanvi’s parents immediately checked with the security officials at the Expo 2020 Metro Station. The family was then told that they would be informed if the doll was found and were advised to contact Burjuman Metro Station’s lost-and-found section if they did not get a call in a couple of days.

“It was a tiny Peek-A-Boo tablet holder plush puppy gifted by my cousin. It was very close to Jhanvi’s heart. She called it Icey and would carry it wherever she went. She had even made a small bed for it to sleep on and she really wanted to get it back,” Remya, Jhanvi’s mother told Gulf News.

On November 26, 2021, Jhanvi’s father Srivalsan took her to the Burjuman Metro Station. Jhanvi couldn’t control her grief and hence burst into tears.

Seeing Jhanvi in tears, the officials at the lost-and-found section sympathised, and one of them immediately got her a huge soft toy.

Remya said it has become the memory of a lifetime for Jhanvi and the whole family. “This may seem like a small thing, but there was no need for this official to do it. The act of kindness and generosity from Dubai Police really touched us and we want to thank the person. We didn’t get his proper name. I think he is Said or Zayed. Anyway, we want to thank him. We thank him and all the Dubai policemen. We have been living in the UAE for ten years now and have always been happy with the security and safety here,” Remya added.