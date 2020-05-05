UAE princess Hend Al Qassimi follows Asaduddin Owaisi on Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Princess Hend Faisal Al Qassemi, member of UAE’s royal family has been in the limelight for raising voice against islamophobic tweets.

She also condemned the Hindutva brigade in India. She accused the RSS of terrorizing the Muslims in India.

Recently she enquired about the Owaisi brothers.

Who are the Owaisi brothers ? — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) May 2, 2020

“Who are the Owaisi brothers?” – she tweeted.

Only fearless voice fighting for the cause of oppressed in parliament and Assembly democratically and have guts to raise truth Infront of 100s of opponents without any fear are called owaisi brothers!!@asadowaisi @imAkbarOwaisi — §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) May 2, 2020

This guy is owaisi princess



He really debates based on facts , but who cares, Indian media just want a clash between Hindu and Muslims

They keep targeting Indian Muslims , after having a die for country feeling also

We get discrimination in our own country pic.twitter.com/FqOico74ch — Silent Knight (@SilentK43315524) May 2, 2020

I followed him — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) May 3, 2020

Later she google about Asaduddin owaisi and followed him on twitter.

