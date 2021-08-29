UAE residents can now apply for golden visa through ICA app

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents who are eligible for the UAE golden visa can now submit their application through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app.

The ICA took to Twitter and said that it has introduced the golden residence nomination service through the ICA UAE smart application.

Individuals who are eligible for a ten-year residence visa or those who wish to nominate people can apply via the ICA UAE smart app by submitting all the required documents. Applicants will be charged 50 dhiram for the service.

The ICA said that after the required documents had been submitted, the applicant would receive a text and e-mail from the relevant authorities, confirming the receipt of the application and its progress.

Authorities have warned that the application will be automatically canceled after 30 days if it is rejected due to insufficient information or failure to submit all the required documents.

Steps to use the ‘nomination service’ on the ICA app

Download the ‘ICA UAE Smart’ app

Click on ‘Public Services’

Select ‘Nomination Application for Golden Service’

Fill in data

Attach the required documents

Pay the fee.

UAE’s Golden Visa: What is it, and who is eligible to apply?

Gold visas were introduced in 2019. They are designed to enable foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland .

The golden visa system mainly offers long-term stay (5 and 10 years) to people belonging to the following groups: investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with outstanding talents such as researchers, medical professionals, scientific and knowledge workers, and remarkable students.

The advantage of the visa is security, because by issuing the gold visa, the UAE government has made it clear that they are committed to expatriates, investors and essentially everyone who wants to make the UAE their home, an extra reason to make them feel safe about their future.

Thousands of people in the UAE have now been granted a gold visa in recognition of their special status.

The ten-year residence permits are given to people who have made an excellent contribution to the country, have highly valued skills or work in important industries that are crucial for economic growth.

Recently, dozens of high school students who obtained high grades received gold visas for themselves, their parents and siblings.

How does one apply for the visa?

Applicants must register their interest on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) of the UAE.