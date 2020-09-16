UAE royal dies in car accident

Dubai: A UAE royal died in a car accident today morning.

After the demise of the royal, the Royal Court issued a statement. In the statement, it was mentioned that the Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, the Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourns the death of the royal, Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla.

Condolences after demise of UAE royal

The court also extended condolence to the Royal’s father, Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla and his family.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was decided that the father of the deceased will receive condolences through calls and messages.

