UAE: Students stuck abroad can opt remote learning from October 3

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced that those students who are stuck abroad can opt for distance learning from October 3, local media reported.

On August 23, Dubai’s supreme committee of crisis and disaster management announced that all private schools in the country must end their distance learning programmes by October 3, 2021.

As over 96 per cent of teaching staff and 70 per cent of children aged 12-17 in Dubai have been vaccinated.

In this regard, the knowledge and human development authority (KHDA) has announced the decision that only one category of students is exempt from in-person learning.

KHDA has asked school administrators to submit an online application form before September 15 to process the applications of these students.

Parents must provide the student’s reason for being out of the country, evidence and possible date of return to face-to-face learning.

As per the media reports, the school will continue to offer lessons on Microsoft teams to students who are outside the country.

From March 2020, the UAE has implemented distance education at all public and private schools and higher education institutions in the UAE as a precautionary measure to protect students against COVID-19. After 18 months, on August 29, 2021, schools in UAE has welcomed students back into the campuses.