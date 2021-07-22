UAE to makes its own rain to fight the scorching heat



Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) makes fake rain by using drones that fly in the clouds to beat the 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) heat.

The UAE is suffering from the scorching heat these days. In such a situation, the United Arab Emirates was in dire need of rain to get relief from the suffering. But seeing the lack of natural rain, the UAE decided to have artificial rain on its own.

According to the Daily Mail, on July 18, the United Arab Emirates Meteorological Department released video footage of heavy rains in many parts of the country including Dubai. The department said that due to heavy rains, waterfalls appeared in the city of Ail Ain and driving became difficult.

This rain was done using drone technology. In this technique, an electric shock was given to the clouds so that they friction with each other and produce rain. The rain is being created using drone technology led by experts from the University of Reading.

The UAE’s national centre of meteorology said the precipitation was enhanced by a technique known as cloud seeding.

15 million dollars have been spent on this mission. Because UAE is one of the top 10 driest countries in the world. Where the average rainfall is only three inches (78 mm).