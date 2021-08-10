UAE: Travellers with approved COVID vaccines taken abroad must register

Abu Dhabi: Travellers who have taken COVID-19 vaccines outside the country which have been approved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can register their details and vaccination certificates with authorities.

Applicants can register on the federal authority for identity and citizenship (ICA) app or website by entering all relevant details and attaching the vaccination certificates, a top official said.

Addressing the weekly briefing that provides updates on the COVID-19 situation in the UAE, the ICA official said travellers can start registration process starting August 15, 2021.

ICA: To ensure travelers' safe transit during this period, we advise arriving individuals to register their details on ICA UAE Smart or by visiting our website: https://t.co/CR3vXCz8oc.

Registration involves filling up personal and passport details, entering UAE address, and attaching the vaccination certificates.

The process aims to verify the passengers’ COVID-19 vaccination status automatically.

The registration is optional for travelers who wish to enjoy the benefits made available in the UAE to vaccine recipients.

Only UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccines can be registered, and this will be reflected on the travellers’ AlHosn app.

“We welcome all visitors and wish them a safe and enjoyable stay while following all precautionary and preventative measure for your health is our priority,” the official said.

The official appealed the travellers to follow the health protocols of the UAE and to contact the concerned authorities to answer any inquiries about the COVID-19.