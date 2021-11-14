UAE: Two Indian ex-pats win over Rs 15L each in Emirates draw

Indian ex-patriates Prasanna Kumar Pravin and Sudheer Kabeer are among the seven winners after they matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at Emirates draw.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 14th November 2021 6:55 pm IST
Prasanna Kumar Pravin (left) and Sudheer Kabeer. (Photo: Khaleej Times)

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian ex-patriates won the grand prize of 77,000 Dirham (Rs 15,58,552) each at last Saturday’s Emirates draw.

Indian ex-patriates Prasanna Kumar Pravin and Sudheer Kabeer are among the seven winners after they matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates draw.

44-year-old Prasanna Kumar Pravin from Kerala is a sales manager at an interior fit-out company. He is also a regular Emirates draw participant. He received the news when the amount was credited to his account.

“I feel like I am on top of the world. My wife is a teacher here in the UAE and is also pursuing her Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) studies. I’ll be using a portion of the money to help her complete her qualification and will also send money back home to my parents,” Pravin told Khaleej Times.

The other winner, 43-year-old, Sudheer Kabeer, works as a driver in UAE. The winning digits were recommended by his friend with whom he plans to share his prize money.

“This win is a big blessing for me. I will now be able to resolve my financial situation, and the rest of the money will be kept aside for my family. I participate every week and when I heard I had won, it was unbelievable,” said the Indian national Sudheer.

