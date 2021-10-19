UAE: You can now apply for the golden visa at Gitex 2021

Abu Dhabi: The residents who are in the eligible categories for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa can now apply for the same at the GITEX tech show being held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Eligible persons can apply for a golden visa at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) platform of GITEX, where officials will be available to guide them through the process.

Gitex Global, which runs from October 17 to 21, 2021, will unite international innovators across the globe in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, blockchain, quantum computing, fintech and immersive marketing.

The UAE golden visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years, and is automatically renewed. It is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, researchers in science and knowledge, outstanding students, as well journalists, doctors, writers and those with promising abilities.