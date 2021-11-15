udazH, India’s first portable Molecular Hydrogen Inhaler launched

Hyderabad: udazH, India’s first molecular hydrogen generating machine and modern personal wellness tool was launched here in the city by Serene Envirotech Pvt. Ltd. With the device, two persons can inhale at the same time through its dual-use technology.

The device has been created with a state-of-the-art technology and is available for personal use throughout the country. Molecular hydrogen is the latest buzzword in the booming wellness industry and its potential as a preventative wellness tool is too big to ignore.

It is a gas that is found in trace amounts in the air (0.00005%). It can act as an antioxidant and is thought to protect cells from oxidative stress-related damage. Hydrogen can be inhaled as a gas at low concentrations (1-3%).

Regulated amounts of Hydrogen gas with a rapid diffusion rate penetrates cell membranes and easily cross the blood-brain barrier to provide benefits at the sub-cellular level, where other antioxidants are incapable of reaching, said a press release from Serene Envirotech Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking of the inhaler, Dr. Babu Sudhakar, Chairman, and Managing Director, Serene Envirotech Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai said, “Free radicals are what lead to oxidative stress in our mitochondria and can cause severe damage to both our DNA and our body’s fundamental proteins at the molecular level. Although it’s not the first substance to come to mind when most of us think ‘antioxidants’, molecular hydrogen is one of the most powerful antioxidants in existence.”