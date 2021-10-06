UFC star Khabib’s friendly fight with Cristiano Ronaldo goes viral

Hyderabad: The friendship between undefeated Dagestani Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Khabib Nurmagomedov and Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the public eye for quite some time.

Both the ‘Greatest Of All Times’ athletes in their respective sports caught up in old Trafford on Saturday ahead of Manchester United’s game against Everton.

The UFC star reportedly flew in all the way from Russia to watch his dear friend play. Following the meet, videos of the two sporting icons went viral as they enjoy a massive fanbase. The two could be seen engaging in a friendly pre-fight face-off.

Khabib also posted a picture with Ronaldo on his Instagram and wrote: “He is a best ever, keep doing your things Champ, you inspire millions of people around the World.”