On Ugadi, Chiranjeevi joins Instagram to connect fans

Hyderabad: In celebration of the auspicious festival of Ugadi, Tollywood’s favourite megastar, Chiranjeevi announced his debut on Instagram. His Instagram account will be a window into his life, for his fans in India and around the world.

Instagram has over a billion people using it globally and its mission is to bring you closer to the people and things you love. In India too, it’s immensely popular for its vibrant community, cultural relevance and visual expression, and it boasts of users from Priyanka Chopra to Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone to Ratan Tata.

Now, Padma Bhushan awardee, and one of Indian cinema’s most revered actors, Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, popularly known as Chiranjeevi, joins the platform. With fans across India, ‘Chiru’ as he is fondly called, is loved by one and all – young or old. Through his Instagram account, Chiranjeevi hopes to connect directly with his fans and share his interests and passions with his young fans.

Commenting on this, Chiranjeevi said, “I am happy to be on Instagram! There could not have been a better day for me to launch my account, than on this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s Day! Instagram is known to be a platform which enables authentic expression, and in today’s compelling global health scenario, I want to use the platform to express myself on topics and practices that could help all Indians, including people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I also look forward to sharing key moments of my life with them.”

Welcoming him to the Instagram community, Manish Chopra, Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “Instagram defines culture today. One of the top reasons why people use the app every day is to engage with public figures and creators. Chiranjeevi joining Instagram is a matter of pride for us, as he’s an icon for the Indian film industry. We aim to continue working on products, features, forming partnerships and onboarding public figures, to enable people to best express themselves on our platform.”

Chiranjeevi joins a long list of eminent personalities from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who are present on Instagram to engage with their fans. These include Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakulpreet amongst others.

Chiranjeevi can now be followed on Instagram on his account @chiranjeevikonidela – https://www.instagram.com/chiranjeevikonidela/?hl=en. Since making his account, he’s already amassed 274K followers.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.