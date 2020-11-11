UK Covid-19 death toll tops 50,000

London, Nov 12 : The number of people who have died with Covid-19 in Britain has passed 50,000, according to government figures released on Wednesday.

Another 595 people have died in a 24-hour period, bringing the total coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 50,365, the figures showed.

Britain is the fifth country in the world to hit the tragic milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths, following the US, Brazil, India and Mexico, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 22,950 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,256,725, the data showed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the grim figures showed that “we are not out of the woods yet.”

“Every death is a tragedy… we mourn everybody who’s gone,” he said.

“I do think that we have got now to a different phase in the way that we treat it,” Johnson said, referring to the country’s mass testing program and the “realistic prospect” of a vaccine.

“It does still require everybody to follow the guidance, do the right thing, to suppress the disease in a way that we all understand,” he added.

England last week entered into a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

To bring life back to normal, countries including Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to find a vaccine.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.