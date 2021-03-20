UK: Muslim teen stabbed to death over designer jackets

Walthamstow: A thug stabbed an 18-year-old boy, Hussain Chaudhry and injured his mother in an attempt to steal designer jackets. This incident took place on Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow.

According to a report in Evening Standard, the thug was trying to steal the jackets from victims’ home-run business.

BREAKING: A man has been stabbed to death in #Leyton, east-London.



Met Police say at 5:20pm they were called to Lea Bridge Road, E17.



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



A second man was found with severe cuts to his hands.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/1wlknLDk1T — London 999 Feed (@999London) March 17, 2021

In the attack, his mother and brother also received injuries. Both were rushed to hospital where their conditions are said to be out of danger.

As per the statements made by witnesses, the attacker stabbed the teen on his neck and fled away from the scene.

A witness said that two teenagers came to steal the jackets that cost a few hundred pounds. One of them attacked the teen with the knife, he added.

Giving the details of the incident, the teen’s uncle Reiss Chaudhry said that Hussain died while protecting his mother.

Expressing views over the incident, Stella Creasy, Labour Party MP for Walthamstow tweeted, ” Walthamstow this is horrific as family have lost loved one to such senseless brutality so understand why feelings running high. As MPs we’re in touch with police to ensure catching those responsible and holding them to account to full extent of law top priority #HussainChaudhry “.

Meanwhile, police cordon around the house of the family and started an investigation.