UK PM Johnson discharged from hospital

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but he will not immediately return to work, Downing Street said.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas’ hospital, in London, on Sunday – 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

He spent three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday, the BBC reported.

Also Read Boris Johnson out of COVID-19 ICU

A Downing Street statement said the Prime Minister would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness,” the statement said.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.