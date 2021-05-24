UK records another 2,235 Covid cases, 5 deaths

London, May 24 : Another 2,235 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,462,538, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The country also reported another five coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,721. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua reported.

Nearly 38 million people, or more than 70 percent of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to official figures.

The latest data were revealed as British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is “increasingly confident” that England is “on track” for the British government’s roadmap exiting the coronavirus lockdown.

His remarks came after a study by Public Health England (PHE) showed promising results for the two main vaccines being used to fight the virus in Britain.

According to the PHE study, which took place between April 5 and May 16, the Pfizer vaccine was 88 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the India-related variant two weeks after the second dose, compared with 93 per cent effectiveness against the Kent variant.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca jab was 60 percent effective, compared with 66 per cent against the Kent variant over the same period.

However, they were only 33 per cent effective three weeks after the first dose, the PHE report said.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21.