UK reports another new Covid variant

By IANS|   Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:14 pm IST
UK reports another new Covid variant

London, Dec 23 : Another new coronavirus variant, which seems to have undergone future mutation and is more transmissible, has been detected in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Wednesday.

Announcing the development at a press briefing where he outlined further restrictions in south and east England, Hancock said there are two cases of the new variant in the UK, both contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa.

“This virus is yet more transmissible and appears to have mutated further than the new virus,” he said, the BBC reported.

The new cases have been quarantined, and restrictions on travel from South Africa have been imposed, Hancock said, appealing to anyone who has been in South Africa in the past fortnight or is a close contact of someone who has been to South Africa in the last fortnight to quarantine themselves immediately.

READ:  I admire you very much: Pele congratulates Messi

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:14 pm IST
Back to top button