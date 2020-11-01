U’khand: Teacher found hanging at Shakya Academy

Dehradun: A Buddhist teacher of Nepali origin was found hanging in his room at the Shakya Academy here, police said on Sunday.

Luang Lekhpha was found hanging from the ceiling inside his room at the academy late on Saturday evening, Rajpur police station in-charge Rakesh Shah said.

Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide, he said, adding the post-mortem is being conducted and the investigation is on.

A suicide note recovered from the room said he was taking the extreme step out of a deep sense of guilt as he had not been able to obey his senior teacher who had asked him to submit his mobile phone to him, Shah said.

When asked why something so minor as this should have made the teacher feel so guilty that he took his own life, Shah said his mobile phone had been used by some Nepali students to make viral some photos that had hurt the image of the academy as well as the senior teacher.

Some Nepali students were allegedly beaten up by the senior teacher at the academy recently when they went to him collectively seeking leave, he said.

Later, they made some pictures viral on social media showing their wounds which they claimed had been caused by the beating they had received from the senior teacher in question, Shah said.

Four Nepali students even escaped to their country through Banbasa following the incident, the police officer said.

However, the senior teacher has denied beating the students, he said.

Source: PTI