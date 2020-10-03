Ukraine records 4,661 COVID cases in a single day

Kyiv: Ukraine has registered a record 4,661 COVID-19 cases and 92 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Security and Defence Council said on Saturday.

This brings the case tally to 222,322, including 98,737 recoveries and 4,353 fatalities.

The Kharkiv region with 516 infections accounts for most of the new cases. It is followed by the capital of Kyiv (441), the Odessa region (310), the Dnipropetrovsk (297), and Sumy regions (231).

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov specified that there are 228 children and 246 health workers among the new patients. He also highlighted the rise in the number of hospitalized patients.

Like almost elsewhere in Europe, Ukraine has been witnessing a sustained rise in daily COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the country reported 4,633 new cases, which was also the highest single-day increase.

