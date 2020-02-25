UMANG App: One-stop to avail over 500 services

A+ A-

One single App ‘UMANG’ launched about to years ago for availing all the government services- central, state, as well as regional by the Government of India on all platforms such as Smartphone, Desktop and tablets covers over 500 services now.

This application provides seamless hassle-free experience for government services like Aadhaar, EPFO, NPS, PAN etc.

UMANG App

Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD), UMANG is an e-governance platform designed for its citizens to offer access to the pan India e-Gov services from the Central, State, Local Bodies, and Agencies of government on app, web, SMS, and IVR channels.









The Application enables citizens to download a single application instead of multiple apps for each department as it gives access to over 500 central, state government services.

Here are the few important ones listed for you:

PAN service:

The Umang App helps users to apply for new PAN cards as well as edit details using CSF form with tracking PAN card status and online payment also available.

Income Tax service:

Government of India’s IT- Department allows its users to fill Challan 280 as well as track their challan status.

Passport Seva:

The Ministry of External Affairs has come with this simple, transparent and efficient process for delivery of Passport and related services.

Umang enables users to locate the Passport centre, track application status and check the availability of appointments including information on documents.

Aadhaar:

Umang enables users to view, download Aadhaar card from the DigiLocker account.

Ayushman Bharat:

A flagship program to provide affordable Health Care services to the poor is also known as National Health Protection Scheme.

MADAD:

Ministry of External Affairs in Aid of Diaspora in Distress (MADAD) helps individuals to register grievances pertaining to consular services offered by Indian Embassies abroad.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India:

With Umang, users can register for DND as well as track the status of DND complaints about the mobile registered with the App.

eMigrate

Using UMANG a user can verify EC status, register overseas travelers, find recruiting agents as well as track application status.

For more details, you can call UMANG Customer Care – 1800-11-5246 (8 am to 8 pm on all days of the week) or email to customercare@umang.gov.in.