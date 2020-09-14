Umar Khalid held; Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Raj demand his release

Umar Khalid will be produced before a Delhi court today

By Rasti Amena Updated: 14th September 2020 8:05 pm IST
Umar Khalid arrested: Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Raj stand in support
New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots which broke out in February this year.

“Khalid was one of the main conspirators of riots in which 53 persons died and over 400 were injured,” special cell of Delhi Police said to media after the arrest.

According to the police, Khalid had planned the riots with former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. He will be produced before a Delhi court today.

Soon after the news of Umar Khalid’s arrests broke out Indian celebrities Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Raj, controversial comedian Agrima Joshua among others, stood in support of Khalid, demanding his release.

Check out their tweets below:

Swara Bhaskar Supports Umar Khalid

Prakash Raj Supports Umar

Umar Khalid was charged with sedition and arrested in February 2016 too, for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans inside the JNU campus along with former student union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

AAP councillor who was suspended on August 3rd, had reportedly confessed to his crime and told the police that he was given the task to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones as possible during the violence.

Communal violence broke out in Delhi between anti-CAA and pro-CAA protesters in February this year. Hundreds of people were detained in connection with the violence. According to media reports, Umar Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places in Delhi and appealed to people to come out on the streets and block roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

