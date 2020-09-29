UN chief says pandemic toll is ‘mind-numbing’

By MansoorUpdated: 29th September 2020 11:48 am IST
COVID-19 can't crush human rights, UN gathering declares

United Nations: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says “the loss of 1 million people to the coronavirus is an agonizing milestone that has been made worse by the savageness of this disease”.

In a statement released after the global death toll from the pandemic crossed 1 million, Guterres called it a “mind-numbing figure“.

They were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues, he said. The pain has been multiplied by the savageness of this disease. Risks of infection kept families from bedsides. And the process of mourning and celebrating life was often made impossible.

Guterres warned there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives.

READ:  No guarantee any Covid vaccine in development will work: WHO Chief

Still, he said, the pandemic could be overcome with responsible leadership, cooperation, and science, as well as precautions such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

He said any vaccine must be available and affordable to all

Source: PTI

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorUpdated: 29th September 2020 11:48 am IST
Back to top button