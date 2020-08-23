UN chief urges termination of hate, discrimination

United Nations, Aug 23 : Marking the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Violence Based on Religious Belief, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to make efforts to put an end to hate and discrimination.

While warning of a rise in racism since the coronavirus spread across the world, the UN chief in his message on Saturday noted that the pandemic has been accompanied by “a surge in stigma and racist discourse vilifying communities, spreading vile stereotypes and assigning blame”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres listed some of the disturbing examples of discrimination against religious minorities, such as attacks on people and religious sites, and hate crimes and atrocity crimes targeting populations because of their religion or belief.

In order to counter this discrimination, he called for more action to address the root causes of intolerance and discrimination by promoting inclusion and respect for diversity, as well as for the perpetrators of crimes of this nature to be held accountable.

“The right to freedom of religion or belief is firmly entrenched in international human rights law,” said the Secretary-General, adding “and is a cornerstone for inclusive, prosperous and peaceful societies.”

Marked annually on August 22, the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Violence Based on Religious Belief was created by a UN resolution adopted in May 2019.

It came as response to a rise of intolerance and violence based on religion or belief against individuals, which are often of a criminal nature.

Launching his Strategy on Hate Speech in June 2019, Guterres said that “a groundswell of xenophobia, racism and intolerance, violent misogyny, anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred” are being seen around the world, and noted that, in some places, Christian communities were also being systematically attacked.

Source: IANS

