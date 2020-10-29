UN deputy chief to take ‘virtual trip’ to Colombia

United Nations, Oct 29 : UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will take a two-day “virtual trip” to Colombia, an official confirmed here.

“Our Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will be on a ‘virtual trip’ to Colombia today and tomorrow,” Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying at a briefing on Wednesday.

“This is the first virtual country visit since the outbreak of the pandemic and the trip will highlight the importance of the Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, marking its 20th anniversary on October 29,” Dujarric added.

The spokesman added that virtual visit will also enable the Deputy Secretary-General to witness the UN in Colombia, working with national and local authorities and civil society organizations, including the response to the pandemic, development challenges and peace consolidation.

“She will be accompanied by Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo,” he said.

Dujarric said that Mohammed and her delegation are scheduled to meet with various Colombian officials, including President Ivan Duque, via video conference.

“They will also talk to women human rights defenders and women leaders and discuss the advances and challenges in implementing the 2016 Agreement,” he added.

The last time the UN deputy chief visited Colombia in person was in 2015 for the launch of the Inter-Institutional Commission for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dujarric said that this kind of trip is “a very effective way” for senior officials of the world body to engage with national authorities, local non-governmental organizations, civil societies and UN teams.

Source: IANS

