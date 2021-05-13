‘Unacceptable’: Nora Fatehi reacts to Israel-Palestine conflict

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram to raise voice against the Palestine attacks which have shaken the entire world. Many heart-wrenching visual from the clashes are going viral on social media platforms.

In a series of Instagram stories, Nora Fatehi spoke about the political and military unrest in Israel. She also called for a protest against the injustice which has been unfolding in the East of Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem.

Explaining how the issue needs to be highlighted, Nora expressed her concern over how people of Palestine are suffering endlessly. She also mentioned that no one gets to choose whose human rights are more important than the others.

“One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injuctices, yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up,” she wrote.

Nora further added, “You cannot Pick and choose whose human rights matter more.”

In one of her stories, she shared a pamphlet that called for a protest against the Israeli forces, who have been forcing Palestinians out of their own home. She stated that the primary agenda of the protest was to stop the unjust violence which has injured thousands of people in the state.

Explaining the entire scenario, Nora Fatehi stressed on how unacceptable, the violence against Palestinians is.





Nora Fatehi Instagram

For the last few days, Israel and Palestine are on the brink of a civil war as bombing and shelling exchanges have been taking place. Visuals whichm are going viral on social media shows air strikes and rocket attacks on both ends.

On Monday, Israeli armed forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Haram esh-Sharif in Jerusalem, ahead of a march by Zionist nationalists commemorating Israel’s capture of the eastern half of the city in 1967.

More than 300 Palestinians were injured in the raid. In retaliation, Hamas, the Islamist militant group that runs Gaza, fired dozens of rockets. The Israelis launched an airstrike on Gaza in response, killing at least 21 Palestinians, including nine children.