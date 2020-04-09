The Unani Hospital getting ready for new patients

Hyderabad: With all the 272 patients at the Government Nizamia General Hospital which is popularly known as Charminar Dawkhana discharged the fumigation of hospital has begun on Thursday.

Charminar Dawakhana had been declared a place of quarantine in the city. However, only Level-1 Coronavirus cases were brought here for observation.

Mohammad Ahsan Farooqi, Additional director AYUSH and Principal of Nizamia Tibbi College, said, “We had 272 suspected cases out of which 19 were positive. They were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and the remaining have been discharged.”

He also added, “The hospital is undergoing fumigation that in other words is the sanitization process. We are expecting more patients by tomorrow or day after.”

