Uncle held for nephew’s murder in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 20 : The Gurugram Police said on Tuesday that they have solved the murder case of a 30-year-old man whose body was found in pieces in two sacks on October 15 in the Ashok Vihar Phase-3 area.

The arrested accused has been identified as Naresh Kumar alias Autowala from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, who happened to be the uncle of the victim. The deceased was identified as Sandeep from the same district.

The police said that they ascertained the victim’s identity with the help of his neighbours.

According to the police, Kumar confessed that he had killed his nephew on October 13 over suspicion of an illicit relationship between the victim and his wife.

“Sandeep used to run a dhaba in Ashok Vihar area and the woman was also working in the dhaba. After committing the murder, the accused had stuffed the deceased person’s body in two sacks and had hidden them at an under-construction building in Ashok Vihar Phase-3 in Gurugram,” said ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan.

The accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday which remanded him to one day police custody.

The police were informed about the body by a transporter, Sahib Kalra, whose office is located close to the spot.

At that time the police had noticed the name ‘Sandeep’ tattooed on one of the hands of the body.

