Understanding the importance of Delimitation webinar to be held on October 3

Hyderabad: A webinar on ‘Understanding the importance of Delimitation of municipal wards and constituencies’ will be held on October 3, 2021 at 8 pm (IST). It’s organised by Zakat Foundation of India to understand the delimitation in a better way.

The chief guest to the seminar will be former chief election commission of India Dr S. Y. Qureshi, and the keynote speaker will be former deputy election commissioner of India Dr Noor Mohammed.

The Zakat Foundation of India director M Wasimul Haq, has appealed to the people to kindly register themselves for this Webinar by clicking here.

You can also register by going to Zoom, using ID No. 81370304529 and Passcode 915843.

What is Delimitation?

Delimitation refers to the process of demarcation of the boundaries of parliamentary or assembly constituencies. The process is carried out every few years to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters — the basic logic is that a certain number of voters have one representative in the Lok Sabha as well as in state assemblies across the country. Therefore, the exercise is carried out after every census.