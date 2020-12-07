Undertrial prisoner dies at hospital in Rajasthan

SameerPublished: 7th December 2020 2:38 pm IST
Dead body
Representational Photo

Kota: An undertrial prisoner who had chronic tuberculosis died at a hospital here on Monday, officials said.

Salman, 27, was brought to central jail on February 8 and lodged in a separate barrack due to his medical condition. He was given regular treatment under medical supervision, jail superintendent Suman Maliwal said.

Salman’s health deteriorated on Friday following which he was taken to MBS hospital and later put on a ventilator, she said.

He was declared dead at 2.25 AM, the superintendent said, adding that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Source: PTI

READ:  Mumbai: Man gets imprisonment for life for raping minor
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 7th December 2020 2:38 pm IST
Back to top button