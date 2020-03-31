Unemployment due to lockdown: Believe on ‘Razzaq’, not means

Hyderabad: Almost, the entire world is under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The lockdown has led to a rise in unemployment.

In these hard times, it is important to have positivity.

When a question, ‘How a person can keep up the positivity in this hard, turbulent time?’, was asked to a prominent Muslim personality, he said that the person needs to consider it as a test from Allah (SWT) and thank Him for the blessings as it could have been way more severe.

After thanking Allah, a person needs to understand what the almighty want from him in this test?

Instead of complaining Allah (SWT) about the lockdown, people should thank the almighty as it gives the opportunity to recite Quran and offer Tahajud.

People should not forget that lockdown has only stolen their means of livelihood and the ‘Razzaq’ (the Sustainer) is always there.

