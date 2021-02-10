Uninterrupted power supply remains pipe dream in old city of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Many areas of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are experiencing a daily disruption in power supply these days. The Electricity department claims that the power cut is due to pre-summer repairing and maintenance works.

However, according to the residents of the old city areas, recurring disruption in electricity supply for two to four hours has become a new normal. This frequent power cut is causing great inconvenience to the residents.

On the other hand, TSSPDCL officials said that it is normal to disconnect the power supply for 1 to 2 hours in areas where the maintenance and repairing work is going on. The electric department completes such maintenance work before the summer season, they added.

The state government claims to produce surplus electricity and working to ensure uninterrupted power supply. But the uninterrupted power supply in the twin cities seems more like a pipe dream.