Union Budget for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: Himachal CM

By IANS|   Published: 1st February 2021 3:26 pm IST

Shimla, Feb 1 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Budget to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people.

“The Union Budget is for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and have taken care of every section of the society,” Thakur said in a tweet.

The Budget adopted a holistic approach towards healthcare, he added.

