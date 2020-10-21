Union Cabinet approves bonus for 30 lakh non-gazetted employees

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved bonus through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for 30 lakh non-gazetted employees of the central government.

“Two important decisions were taken today in the union cabinet meeting. Firstly, the union cabinet approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees of the central government will be benefited by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crores,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“The bonus will be given in a single instalment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami,” he added.

Javadekar further informed that the cabinet also decided to approve the adaptation of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.

“Union Cabinet approved adaptation of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. This move will help establish all the three tiers of grass-root level democracy like in other parts of the country,” he said.

Source: ANI