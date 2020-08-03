Union minister and BJP president home quarantined after meeting shah

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 3rd August 2020 3:57 pm IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe opt for home quarantine

New Delhi:  A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and was admitted in a private hospital, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also went into home quarantine as he had met Shah on Saturday.

Prasad, who is Union Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, said in a tweet, “Friends! I’m absolutely fine. To follow protocol I have isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shahji on Saturday evening for an official meeting. I’m working from home and following daily routine including Yoga and exercise. Also reading books and enjoying classical music.”

Besides Prasad, BJP national Vice President and President, ICCR, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also went into home quarantine on Sunday. Sahasrabuddhe was also present along with Shah on Saturday at a webinar organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to remember Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Shah tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday following which he was admitted in Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Source: IANS
Categories
DelhiNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close