Union minister and BJP president home quarantined after meeting shah

New Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and was admitted in a private hospital, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also went into home quarantine as he had met Shah on Saturday.

Prasad, who is Union Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, said in a tweet, “Friends! I’m absolutely fine. To follow protocol I have isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shahji on Saturday evening for an official meeting. I’m working from home and following daily routine including Yoga and exercise. Also reading books and enjoying classical music.”

Besides Prasad, BJP national Vice President and President, ICCR, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also went into home quarantine on Sunday. Sahasrabuddhe was also present along with Shah on Saturday at a webinar organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to remember Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Shah tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday following which he was admitted in Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Source: IANS