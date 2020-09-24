Union Minister condoles demise of nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Dr Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who passed away after battling COVID-19.

“Pained to share the sad news of the demise of Dr Shekhar Basu, former Chairman Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary, who was suffering from COVID with Comorbidity and was admitted in a Kolkata Hospital. Dr Basu & I had worked closely together during the first term of Modi Govt,” Singh said in a tweet.

Dr Basu died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 68.

