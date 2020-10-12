Union ministers Meghwal, Chaudhary conveners for Raj municipal polls

Jaipur, Oct 12 : The BJP on Monday roped in Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary as conveners for municipal polls in six corporations in Rajasthan in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota districts.

The third convener is Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

While Meghwal and Chaudhary shall look after Jaipur and Jodhpur districts, Rathore has been appointed for Kota district.

The party has focussed more on organisational set-up for the forthcoming polls and is relying less on MLAs due to ongoing factionalism in the party. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has not been seen much in party offices and during party protests.

The party on Sunday had announced a three-layered system under which ticket distribution shall be done. Division in-charge, district in-charge and corporation in-charge shall look after the ticket distribution arrangement in the state.

The elections to six Nagar Nigams in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be held on October 29 and November 1 while counting will be held on November 3.

Similarly, elections for mayors will be held on November 10 and for deputy mayors on November 11.

Source: IANS

