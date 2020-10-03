UNITY IS STRENGTH AND DIVISION IS WEAKNESS

All praise is to Allah who has ordered us to take refuge in His book and reminded us of the abundance of His blessings and the magnitude of His bounty. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah alone without associate. He made faith beloved to us and beautified it in our hearts, and made disbelief, wickedness and rebellion loathsome to us. We ask Him Most High to make us among those who walk in righteousness.

I bear witness that our Master Mohammed is the servant of Allah and His Messenger. He gathered the hearts of the believers in love, and joined them with ties of co-operation and affection, until they were to each other like a single structure, each supporting the other.

O Allah, praise, bless and give peace to our Master Mohammed, his family and companions, who united in truth and so succeeded. They helped each other in righteousness and piety and so became powerful and dominated. May they all receive the satisfaction of Allah the Most High.

“O you who believe: Fear Allah as He should be feared and do not die except as Muslims. Hold fast, all of you, to the Rope of Allah and do not be divided, and remember Allah’s blessing upon you, for you were enemies and he brought your hearts together until you became brothers by His blessing, and you were on the edge of a pit of fire and He saved you from it. In this way, Allah clarifies His signs to you that you be guided.”

O Muslims: Know that union is strength and division is weakness. A building will not be strong except by the cohesion of its bricks. A tower will not arise except on correct foundations and solid principles. Because of this, the Prophet SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, saw that to build the Islamic state after his emigration from Mecca to Medina, it would be necessary to build it on cohesion and cooperation between the Muslim community of Aws and Khazraj, and the Emigrants and the Partisans. He overcame the hatred, ill will and continual conflict that existed between Aws and Khazraj before his emigration, and made filial ties between the Emigrants and the Partisans until they assimilated in a single path united by the profession of monotheism. They were one against any who opposed them, loving each other, merciful upon each other and affectionate with each other, each feeling the others pain, living in happiness, stability and tranquility.

Brothers in Islam and belief: The Jews from the beginning of history have born a buried loathing of Islam and its followers. There is nothing more indicative of this than the saying of the Most High to His Prophet may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him, ‘And the Jews and the Christians will never be satisfied with you until you follow their community. Say, ‘Allah’s guidance, it is guidance.’ And if you follow their whims after what has come to you of knowledge, you will have no supporter or protector from Allah.’

Because of this, the Jews from time to time stoke the fires of enmity and hatred between the Muslims. ‘They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths and Allah rejects except that He should complete His Light, even though the Unbelievers detest it.’

They tried it in the time of the Prophet may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him, igniting the fuse of war between Aws and Khazraj after the Messenger of Allah, may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him, had made amends between them. It was almost a tribulation were it not for the Prophet, may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him, taking control of the matter by saying, ‘Will you respond to ignorance and I am among you?’ The two sides returned to their senses, cast aside their weapons and asked their Lord for forgiveness.

The aggression against Muslims, expulsion, destruction and annihilation that is happening now is only a ring in chain of repression and oppression to which the Jews and their supporters have become accustomed. I wish my people understood!

I wish my people understood that Allah has promised them victory. He Most High said, ‘O you who believe, if you support Allah he will support you and make firm your feet.’

O Muslims: Do not forget that the Jews have you in their sites. The Messenger of Allah, may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him, may have put out the fire of tribulation that they lit between Aws and Khazraj, but how many tricks have they played after the Messenger may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him. The greatest of these was the tribulation that killed the third Khalifa our Master Uthman and the fourth Khalifa our Master Ali, may Allah be satisfied with them. The Jews continue according to their plans that were drawn up a long time ago to destroy Muslim unity because they know the danger that Muslim unity represents to them. We have Allah who said in His Book about those Jews, ‘Every time they kindle the fire of war, Allah extinguishes it. And they strive to spread corruption in the earth. And Allah does not love those who spread corruption.’

Muslims are still heedless of all of this. They divided into groups and parties, until nations called each other to them as the Prophet may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him informed us when he said, ‘Nations shall soon call each other to you as people eating call each other to the plate.’ Someone said, ‘Are we few on that day?’ He said, ‘On that day you are many but you are froth like the froth of a flood. And Allah will wrench awe of you from the hearts of your enemies, and Allah will cast weakness into your hearts.’ Someone said, ‘O Messenger of Allah, what is weakness?’ He said, ‘Love of this world and hatred of death.’ Where are they from the saying of the Prophet may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him, ‘The analogy of the believers in their kindness, mercy and affection for each other is that of a body. If one limb complains the rest call each other to it in vigilance and feverishness.’

What we see now in Muslim countries makes hearts break with pain and regret. Muslim blood is spilled, their dignity violated, their Holy sites denigrated, for murder to expulsion, from destruction to annihilation. All of this and Muslims around the world look on as spectators. The annihilation of a people does not push them to act, nor do they shed tears over the remains of a martyr. Is this Islam? Is this in accordance with the saying of Allah Most High, ‘Mohammed is the Messenger of Allah and those with him are harsh against the unbelievers, merciful among themselves. You see them bowing and in prostration, seeking bounty from Allah and satisfaction’? Or with the saying of His Noble Prophet may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him, ‘Muslims are to each other as a building, each supporting the other’?

Is this the unity of which the Lord of Power, Mighty is He, said, ‘This is your nation, one nation and I am your lord, so worship me’?

The first Muslims were cohesive and merciful to each other. They felt each other’s pain no matter how far apart their countries were. As the poet said:

If a calamity befalls the plains of the Nile

The mountains of the Levant shake because of it

So why are the mountains of the Levant now too busy for that which has befallen the plains of the Nile?

The civil wars that have befallen Sudan are part of the chain of events that are happening now in the land of Palestine and other Muslim lands. It is the work of the children of Zion and their supporters.

What a loss for the servants! How can they sleep soundly while their brothers are slaughtered and expelled? What will they say to their Lord on the Day of Judgment when he asks them about the right of a Muslim upon his brother Muslim? What will they reply? I wish they understood the poet who said:

Be together my children should a

Disaster befall you and do not split up

Spears if they gather together refuse to break

And if they separate they break individually

O Allah, lift up our torment! We are believers! Save us from the plotting of oppressive tyrants, and gather the Muslims. Unite the ranks of the Mujahideen, and write victory and triumph for the weak. You are the best protector and the best supporter.

I say this and I ask Allah the Almighty’s forgiveness for you and me. Ameen!