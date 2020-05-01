University of Hyderabad to finalize academic calendar after May 7

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to finalise its academic calendar after May 7 when the COVID-19 lockdown by the Telangana government ends.

Impact of lockdown

Following the extended lockdown announced by the Union and state governments, the Central university is working on a modified academic calendar, including pending end-semester examinations and entrance exams for admitting new students to various programmes.

A media release issued on Thursday by the UoH public relations offices stated, “As a central university that has students from all over the country, most of whom have gone back to their homes, the University is conscious of the fact that any resumption of the academic schedule must be preceded by lifting of the lockdown across the country so that students can travel back to Hyderabad.”

The UoH move comes in the wake of the guidelines on examinations and academic calendar in universities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that the University Grants Commission had issued on Wednesday.

Pointing out that its own internal committees appointed for the purpose have prepared contingency plans that give priority to research students working in experimental laboratories and the graduating batch of Master’s students, the UoHA plans to stagger the return of students and complete the semester work in phases.

The aim is to maintain the high academic standards of the university, in a manner that is empathetic to the current situation of students.

University of Hyderabad provides online academic support

“Earlier, considering uneven access to the Internet and other problems raised by the students, the university had taken a decision not to insist on online classes and only provide online academic support where possible. The university had also advanced the annual summer vacation for faculty members, which will now last until May 21.” the release stated.

Previously, UoH had also announced extension of the timelines for research students pursuing M.Phil. and Ph.D. degrees. The last date for submission of applications for new admissions to all programmes has been extended to May 22. A technical sub-group of the University is also studying possibilities of conducting its nationwide entrance examinations online this year.

With the situation continuing to be fluid, the university has clarified that it aims to align its contingency plans with the spirit of the UGC guidelines that are, as the Commission has underlined, advisory in nature. A final decision will be taken keeping in mind the national as well as local contexts and the best interests of the students, it said.

Source: IANS

