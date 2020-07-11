Unlike PM’s claims, Rewa not largest solar plant in Asia

Largest Solar Plant in Asia is Bhadla Solar Plant, located in Rajasthan on 10,000 acres of land with a capacity of 2,245 MV.

By News Desk Updated: July 11, 2020, 7:42 pm IST
Rewa not largest Solar Plant in Asia, unlike PM's claims

Hussain Saify

New Delhi: On the morning of 10th July 2020, Rewa Solar Plant was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rewa District of Madhya Pradesh. He claimed that it is the largest Solar Plant in Asia with a capacity of 750 MV. 

Although in reality, the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan has a larger capacity of 2,245 MV which is actually the largest one in the world.

Second, that is Karnataka’s Pavagada Solar Parkin Tumkur district with a capacity of 2,050 MV stands. Kurnool Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh ranks third with a capacity of 1,000 MV. The comes Rewa Solar plant with a capacity of 750 MV which is ranked 12th in all of Asia.

