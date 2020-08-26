‘Unlock 4.0’: Have a look as to what will remain shut or open

Hyderabad: With almost a week away to the end of unlock 3.0 the Government of India is likely to issue fresh guidelines for the next stage of unlocking, ‘Unlock 4’ by end of this week.

In the guidelines of ‘Unlock 4’, the central government will only mention prohibited activities and the rest will be allowed to resume. Moreover, the strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue across India.

Unlock 4 will begin from September 1.

Here is a look at what will open and what will remain shut:

1. It is anticipated that Metro train services will resume in the ‘Unlock 4’ phase. Metro services have remained suspended since late March in the country.

2. Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway.

3. Schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon but deliberations are underway to allow the reopening of higher educational institutions such as universities, IITs and IIMs.

4. There is almost no possibility of allowing cinema halls to reopen from September 1.

5. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations are also likely to remain prohibited next month