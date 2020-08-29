Unlock 4: MHA allows metro operations in graded manner from Sept 7

By News Desk 1 Published: 29th August 2020 9:14 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug 29 : In a reprieve for many people seeking to resume travel through public transport, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday decided to allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

The MHA has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment Zones. Unlock 4, will come into effect from September 1.

“Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA”, said a statement issued by MHA.

The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 30.

The Centre has also permitted social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory directives like wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand washing or use of sanitiser.

Open air theatres will also be permitted from September 21.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

