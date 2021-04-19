Unmasked Delhi couple misbehave with cops in viral video; booked

Delhi police on Sunday registered a case against a couple for violating COVID-19 guidelines and misbehaving with the cops.

It can be seen in the now viral video, the woman was shouting at the police officers and creating a nuisance on the road.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Dariyaganj area at around 4 pm on Sunday when the couple identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of Patel Nagar were asked for the mandatory masks and the curfew pass.

As they weren’t carrying either, they started to create a scene on the road.

“Why did you stop my car? I was inside my car with my wife,” the man told the policemen when he was reprimanded for not wearing a mask.

कोरोना के इस दौर में ऐसे जाहिल लोग भी याद किये जाएंगे ,कार में बैठा एक कपल बिना कर्फ्यू पास के दरियागंज इलाके में घूम रहा था वो भी बिना मास्क के,पुलिस ने जब रोका तो बोला अपने दोस्त को किस करूंगी,पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया pic.twitter.com/Z9iCnmp4Hu — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) April 18, 2021

The woman was then heard saying “Why should I wear a mask in my own car? What if I have to kiss my husband?”

The couple continued the quarrel aggressively even after a policeman told them about a recent High Court ruling that even one person inside a car must wear a mask.

Following this, the cops filed an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and pandemic protocols. The husband was nabbed yesterday while the wife was arrested today.

Delhi has been reporting its highest COVID cases for the last few days. On Sunday, the national capital reported over 25,000 cases.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Delhi Police registered 569 FIRs and 2,369 challans for COVID-rule violations during the lockdown and 323 people were also arrested during the same period.