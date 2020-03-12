Unnao case: CBI seeks maximum punishment for Sengar

A+ A-

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday reserved till March 13 its order on sentencing in a case pertaining to death of Unnao rape survivor’s father, in which seven people, including expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, have been convicted.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma of Tis Hazari court will pronounce the order tomorrow.

The case pertains to the death of rape survivor’s father in custody on April 9, 2018. Seven people, including Sengar and his brother, were held guilty for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy earlier this month.

Sengar had also raped the daughter of the deceased in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district and was sent to jail for the “remainder of his natural biological life”, last year.

During the course of proceeding today, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought maximum punishment for the seven convicts.

“They should be given maximum punishment as an innocent man was beaten to death. They commited a grievous offence,” the public prosecutor told the court.

The counsel, representing the convicts, however sought lesser sentence for their clients.

Sengar told the court that he is innocent and should be let off. “See my previous record and leave me. I haven’t done anything wrong.”

A police officer, who has also been convicted, pleaded with the court with folded hands that his character has always been good. “I don’t have a home. My kids will be out on road,” he said.

The judge retorted, “Everyone has a family. You should have thought about it while committing the crime. Your have made a mockery of the system.”

All the convicts were held guilty under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offences such as criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, disappearance of evidence, framing incorrect record and wrongfully restraining a person, and the Arms Act.