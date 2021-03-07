Unruly Indian passenger forces Air France plane to land

Sofia, March 7 : An Air France plane en route from Paris to New Delhi made a forced landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday evening due to an unruly Indian passenger, according to a media report.

Citing prosecution sources, the report by Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) said the passenger behaved arrogantly with others, attacked crew members and knocked on the cockpit doors.

The disruptive passenger was detained for 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted the BTA report as saying.

The Indian Embassy in Sofia has been notified of the incident, the report added.

