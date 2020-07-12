UNSC adopts resolution to renew Syria humanitarian mechanism

United Nations: The UN Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution, with 12 votes in favour and three abstentions, on the mandate renewal for the cross-border humanitarian mechanism in Syria.

Resolution 2533 decides to renew the border crossing of Bab al-Hawa for 12 months, until July 10, 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following the vote on Saturday, Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, pointed out that years of illegal sanctions have been exacerbating the economic and humanitarian crises in Syria, devastating livelihoods, and bringing untold sufferings to innocent civilians.

The sanctions have also seriously undermined Syria’s ability to respond to COVID-19, Zhang said, adding that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, lifting unilateral coercive measures has become more important and urgent for improving the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Bab al-Salam is the humanitarian gateway to northern Aleppo while Bab al-Hawa serves Idlib.

Source: IANS