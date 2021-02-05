UNSC calls for release of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians

New York: The United Nations Security Council on Thursday (local time) expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar and called for the immediate release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others leaders who were arbitrarily detained.

The 15-member council, which is the most powerful organisation of the governing body issued a statement on Thursday — three days after the military seized power in the Southeast Asian country in a coup and detained top politicians.

Security Council expressed deep concern

“The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military on 1 February and the arbitrary detention of members of the Government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and others. They called for the immediate release of all those detained, the Security Council said in a statement.

It emphasized the need for the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar and further stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

“The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers. They also called for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, including through the re-establishment of United Nations relief flights,” the statement added.

Council reiterated their strong support to regional organizations, in particular, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and welcomed the ASEAN Chair’s Statement dated 1 February. They also reiterated their support to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar for her good offices.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar,” the statement read further.

Charges

Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for “illegally” importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported an official from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies.

Myanmar’s military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November’s general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks.