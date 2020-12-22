UNSC recognises role of Int’l Court of Justice

United Nations, Dec 22 : The UN Security Council has recognized the role of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in promoting international peace and security.

A presidential statement on Monday said that the Security Council recognizes the positive contribution of the ICJ to the rule of law at the international level and its key role in adjudicating disputes among states, thus defusing tensions and restoring peaceful relations among states, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Security Council notes the growing number of cases brought to the ICJ on all aspects of international relations, demonstrating confidence in the court, said the statement.

It recognises the need to enhance efforts aimed at capacity building and assisting member states, upon their request, in the implementation of their respective obligations under the UN Charter, including the obligation to settle disputes by peaceful means, it said.

The Security Council expresses its continued commitment to foster interaction between itself and the ICJ in accordance with their respective mandates under the UN Charter, said the statement.

The ICJ, established in 1945, is one of the six principal organs of the UN.

It settles disputes between states in accordance with international law and gives advisory opinions on international legal issues.

The ICJ is the only international court that adjudicates general disputes between countries, with its rulings and opinions serving as primary sources of international law.

