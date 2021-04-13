UoH alumni, Prof. Bharathi Harishankar elected Fellow of Royal Society of Arts

Hyderabad: An alumnus of the department of English at the University of Hyderabad, Prof V. Bharathi Harishankar has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, one of the highest distinctions possible in the field.

The award recognizes significant contributions made in Arts that towards social change, Royal Society of Arts (RSA) states.

Prof. Harishankar completed her PhD in English from the department at UoH during 1989-93. She currently chairs the department of women’s studies and is the director of IQAC at the University of Madras.

Prof Harishankar is also Chairperson, School of Social Sciences and Coordinator, Rashtriya Uchha Shiksha Abhyan Projects in Humanities and Social Sciences.

Bharathi is experienced in gender studies, postcolonial literature and currently online pedagogies and has authored over 100 publications, with three Oxford University Press textbooks in the area of literature and translation.

She is the co-editor of the anthology, Re-defining Feminisms and an established translator.

Prof Harishankar has also set up the Gender Lab for Diversity and Inclusiveness Education (GLIDE), the first of its kind in the country, in collaboration with Sutherland Global Services.

“This election to the Royal Society of the Arts positions Indian academics among the world’s best, and Prof Harishankar’s published work, transformational research and leadership is richly deserving of the recognition,” said Prof Appa Rao Podile, UOH’s Vice-Chancellor, congratulating on Prof. Harishankar’s election.