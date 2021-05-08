UoH announces early summer vacation amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Students have been instructed to return to the safety of their homes, a release said.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th May 2021 7:14 pm IST
University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad on Friday has announced the summer vacation for students and faculty from May 10 to June 8 in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The decision to advance the summer vacation was taken after a review meeting with the deans and heads convened by the Vice-Chancellor on Friday.

“Given the current situation, we want the maximum number of students to return to the safety of their homes. Ever since the pandemic struck, non-teaching staff have been working non-stop and with the increasing numbers, they too need a break. We are also concerned about the increasing number of cases both in the case of staff or their family members,” UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile said in a statement.

Classes will resume on June 9 and continue up to July 20. Examinations would be conducted from July 21. Classes for the next semester would commence from August 2, the university said.

