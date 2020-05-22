UoH extends last date for applying to admissions June 30

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad, a premier Central University, established by an Act of Parliament, an Institution of eminence, ranked 4th among Universities and overall 11th in NIRF Rankings 2019, listed in Category-I of UGC (Categorization of the Universities (only) for grant of graded Autonomy) Regulations 2018, with NAAC rating of 3.72 out of 4.00 and placed in top 100 in the world, with its achievements, in the first 50 years by QS world rankings, had earlier invited online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the Academic year 2020-21 from 3rd April 2020 to 22nd May 2020.

Considering the existing situation in the Country due to Covid-19, the last date for applying has now been extended to 30th June 2020. A total of 2456 seats are being offered for admissions to 132 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech, and 46 Ph.D. programmes.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.